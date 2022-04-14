Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Ariana DeBose To Lead 'Two and Only'

Actress Ariana DeBose who recently bagged an Academy Award for her performance in 'West Side Story' will headline and serve as executive producer for the film 'Two and Only'.

Ariana DeBose

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 6:18 pm

Oscar winning actor Ariana DeBose will headline Secret Gems studio’s ‘Two and Only’ and will also serve as an executive producer. The movie is described as ‘My best friend’s wedding’ with a bisexual Latinx point of view. 

Latina and LGBTQ+ writer Jen Rivas-DeLoose will pen the original screenplay for ‘Two and Only’, reported Deadline. The project will be overseen at Screen Gems by Scott Strauss and Giselle Johnson. Randall Einhorn and Jeremy Stern are producing the film for the Sad Unicorn banner. 

DeBose recently became the first openly queer woman of colour to win an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg's modern adaptation of the classic Broadway musical ‘West Side Story’.

Besides bagging the Academy Award in the best supporting actress category, she also won the precursor accolades such as the SAG Award, BAFTA, and Critics Choice Award for her role in the film.

The actor is currently shooting for Sony Pictures film ‘Kraven’ and recently wrapped production on Matthew Vaughn's action movie ‘Argylle' from Apple Studios. She will also be seen in Gabriela Cowperthwaite's space thriller ‘I.S.S’.

[With Inputs From PTI]

