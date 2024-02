The British action comedy will also feature Sean Bean ('Game of Thrones'), Nick Mohammed ('Ted Lasso'), Ian McShane ('John Wick'), Paddy Considine ('Game of Thrones') and Sonoya Mizuno (Maniac', 'House of the Dragon').

According to its official description, adds 'Variety', 'Deep Cover' sees 'three improv actors hired by the police to help stage low-level stings. Their instinct to 'always say yes' without breaking character leads them deep inside the London criminal underworld."