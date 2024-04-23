Are Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary Expecting Their First Child? Here's What The 'Splitsvilla 8' Winner Has To Say

One of the most beloved celebrity couples is that of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. The two, who are renowned for their remarkable chemistry, fell in love during their time together on the highly-controversial show, ‘Bigg Boss 9.’ After dating for a prolonged period of time, the lovebirds tied the knot in a grand ceremony in October 2018.
As per the latest buzz, the two are soon to become a family of three. After five years of marriage, the couple is likely to embrace parenthood soon.
Speculations about their pregnancy sparked following the viral podcast featuring Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, where Prince Narula made an appearance. During the podcast, in a light-hearted conversation, Bharti humorously inquired about the couple’s plans for a baby, by asking him, “When is Golla coming?” To this, Prince responded, “Very soon.” Subsequently, rumours about the couple expecting their first child have been circulating on all social media platforms.
Soon after, Harsh raised the question of why it took them so long to plan for a baby. To this, the ‘Bigg Boss 9’ winner replied, “Mujhe bacha tab karna tha jab Mumbai mein mera ghar ho. Speed mein bhagna naah ho, haar cheez ke liye time ho (I wanted to have a child when I own a home in Mumbai. I don’t want to rush anything, there’s a time for everything).”
Back in January of this year, the couple, who won ‘Nach Baliye 9,’ purchased their first home in Mumbai. They joyfully shared a photograph of them against the backdrop of their new home’s door, and behind them was a ‘Welcome Home’ sign. So, now with them even owning a home, the possibility of a child seems highly likely.
Just a few days ago, the actress uploaded a video on her social media handle, which was flooded with congratulatory wishes. However, an official announcement regarding the pregnancy is highly-awaited from their huge fan following.