Arbaaz Khan recently shared the list of films he was offered initially in the industry. During a chat with Indian Express, the actor mentioned how he was offered the lead role of Akshay Kumar in ‘Khiladi’. However, as fate would have it, he could not do it since he was facing a time crunch.
Revealing why he decided not to pick ‘Khiladi’ as his debut film, Arbaaz Khan said, I was approached by the same directors for another film. I couldn’t do it (the film) because I was signed up with another director. The film was Khiladi. I was offered Akshay Kumar’s role. But unfortunately, that other film also didn’t happen."
Arbaaz shared that he received ₹1 lakh as the signing amount for the film. While he rejected the film, ‘Khiladi’ became a huge hit for Akshay Kumar's career.
Arbaaz, on the other hand, went on to star in ‘Daraar’ for his acting debut. He said, “After Khiladi, they (Abbas-Mustan) did Baazigar, and then they came to me with Daraar because they still felt they wanted me. It was great to share the screen with established actors like Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor. I, a newcomer, was pitted against them and to stand around them and to hold my own was not very easy, but fortunately, with the help of the director and their own support as actors, I could really do well."
Arbaaz, son of Salim Khan and Salma Khan, and brother of Salman Khan, made his Bollywood debut with the 1996 film alongside Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor. After starring in films like ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’, ‘Hello Brother’, ‘Garv: Pride and Honour’, ‘Dabangg’ and more, Arbaaz ventured into film production with Arbaaz Khan Productions. He recently grabbed headlines for his personal life after he got married for the second time and married make-up artist Sshura Khan.