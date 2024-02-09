It was last year in December, Arbaaz Khan surprised his fans with his impromptu wedding with Shura Khan who is a celebrity makeup artist by profession. It was an intimate affair with their close ones and family in attendance. They dated for almost two years before tying the knot. In an interview, Arbaaz revealed that it was not a decision made in a 'hurry'. Both he and Shura took time to know each other when they were dating. Arbaaz also addressed the huge age gap between him and his wife.
On the age gap, Arbaaz said, “Though my wife is much younger than me, it is not like she is 16 years old. She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life.'' He added, ''We spent a lot of time together in that one year to really see what we expect out of each other, what do we want, and how are we looking at our future. Such decisions are not made in a hurry''.
Arbaaz and Shura also got trolled for their age difference. On this, he said, “It’s not like we were not aware of it or we hid it from each other. As a girl, she knew what she was getting into, and as a man, I knew what I was getting into. Two people of the same age can be together and probably separate in a year. So, is age the only factor that keeps relationships going? Ask yourself. In fact, whenever you see there is a very big age gap between marriages, they have far higher success rate.”
Arbaaz further said that what they are looking for in life, are matched and they were willing to give each same amount of commitment, love and respect. So, it didn’t matter beyond that.
Recalling how he first met Shura, Arbaaz said he first saw her on the sets of his production, 'Patna Shukla', when she was working with Raveena Tandon who was the lead. He said it was just a casual and professional meeting. After the movie was over, they met a couple of times and were dating secretly for almost two years.
Arbaaz added, “Celebs tend to believe that their relationship should be known publicly, ours was under the wraps for almost two years''.
For the unversed, Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora. Both got divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Later, he started dating model-actor Giorgia Andriani but their relationship didn't last long.