Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan is a happier man and is enjoying his married life with wife, Sshura Khan. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 24, 2023. Around the same time, Arbaaz’s ex-girlfriend Giorgia Andriani shed light on their break up, which the actor found “inappropriate.”
During a conversation with The Indian Express, the ‘Dabangg’ actor revealed that him and Giorgia were broken up two years prior to when he even met Sshura.
Arbaaz, in a measured voice, clarified the timing of his relationship and said, “I know some of the recent interviews somehow give the feeling that things were right till the end, which is not true. It is unfortunate that I have to sit here and make such clarification but my previous relationship was over almost one and half years before I even met Sshura. I had a year of dating period with her. There was no timeline given in those interviews and such interviews make people believe that ‘Oh I moved from this into that’. But that’s not true. I was not dating anyone for almost a year and a half till I met Sshura. That is the reality.”
Arbaaz and Giorgia were together from 2018 and the rumours about their breakup surfaced 2023. Post their breakup, the latter had mentioned that they decided to “part ways mutually,” and that, she will “always have feelings for him.” However, this didn’t sit well with Arbaaz, who believes that talking about their relationship was “inappropriate.”
For the producer, it was not right on Giorgia’s part to talk about their relationship years after it ended. “The timing of somebody speaking about a breakup just around the time I was getting married and post my marriage, seems a little inappropriate. If you have broken up almost two years back and you didn’t have the option to speak about it then, then to speak about it now, doesn’t seem right.”
The ‘Hello Brother’ actor added that it was “not necessary” for Andriani to talk about their past relationship, especially around the time he was tying the knot with someone else, adding that, “When you talk about certain things you have to be mindful and careful because you are talking about somebody else.”