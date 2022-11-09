Arbaaz Khan On Relationship With Malaika Arora Post Divorce: We’ve Grown To Appreciate Each Other’s Choices

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan will next be seen in thriller series ‘Tanaav’, an adaptation of Israeli show ‘Fauda’. During one of the promotional interviews, he opened up on his relationship with ex-wife Malaika Arora, and how they’re in a better place now that time has passed. Arbaaz added how they are both providing a good environment for the upbringing of their son Arhaan, who turned 20 on November 9.

During a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Arbaaz was asked if he has a much better relationship with Malaika post divorce, to which he said, “We have a child together, so we have to be in a nice state of mind, and that’s how we’ve always been. And yes, we’ve both grown to be different people, and we’ve matured over the years, and have been a little more accepting about each other’s…a lot of things”

Arbaaz, who tied the knot with Malaika in 1998 and split up in 2017, added, “We’ve got to move on in life, we have to accept things in life, and there are a lot of things about me that she may have accepted and a lot of things about her that I may have accepted. But we have one common interest, and that’s our child. And he doesn’t deserve any kind of scenario where there’s a discord while he’s growing up.”

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khans son Arhaan Khan Google

He also mentioned that Malaika and he have been mature about a lot of things. “We’ve grown to appreciate each other’s… Choices, let’s put it that way, and life decisions.”

Meanwhile, he certainly rejected the tag of being the most ‘romantic’ of the three Khan brothers after Katrina Kaif termed him that years ago on ‘Koffee with Karan’. Arbaaz said, “I don’t like that title, because I’m not a very romantic person. It seems like maybe, it gets projected that way, but no. As in, in the Mills and Boons way. I make my concern and care felt in different ways. Bouquets and cards are irrelevant to me.”

Arbaaz is reportedly in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor.