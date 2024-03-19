Arbaaz Khan Confirms 'Dabangg 4' With Salman Khan On The Horizon? Here's What He Has To Say

If there’s one role of Salman Khan that everyone enjoys on screen, it’s Chulbul Pandey from the ‘Dabangg’ franchise. Fans of the superstar can never tire of watching him in the police uniform, and now are eagerly awaiting a fourth movie. Recently, speculations swirled about a meeting between Salman and his brother Arbaaz Khan with director Atlee to have a discussion regarding the future of the ‘Dabangg’ series.
Recently, in a conversation with Mid-Day, Arbaaz Khan, who sat in the director’s chair for ‘Dabangg 2,’ has clarified these rumours.
When asked about the meeting among the three personalities, Khan stated, “It’s just a rumour that Salman, Atlee and I have met. I’ve never met Atlee in my life. I’ve never seen him, forget meeting him. Until you hear from the horse’s mouth, you shouldn’t believe (the rumours) too much.”
Notably, Atlee, who made his Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ last year, had recently sparked excitement among fans with the possibility of collaborating with Salman Khan.
When questioned if there’s a chance audiences could get to see Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey once again, and if there would be a ‘Dabangg 4,’ even though ‘Dabangg 3’ did not match the success of its predecessors, Khan didn’t deny it. “Right now, both of us are in the middle of our (upcoming projects). He has (to shoot) a film with Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman is certain that he wants to do ‘Dabangg 4,’ as am I. We will do it when the time is right. I don’t know if I will direct it. I would love to, but it hasn’t been decided yet.”
The first part was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the second by Arbaaz himself, and the third by Prabhu Deva.
As for their upcoming projects, Arbaaz will next be seen making a cameo appearance in ‘Sridevi Bungalow,’ and Salman has teamed up with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala for a film, which is set to release on Eid 2025.