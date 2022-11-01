Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
AP Dhillon Hospitalised After Sustaining Injury On US Tour

Popular Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon has been hospitalised after he got injured in an accident during his US tour.

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 4:56 pm

Popular Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon, known for songs such as 'Brown Munde', 'Excuses' and 'Insane', has been hospitalised after he got injured in an accident during his US tour. 

He took to his Instagram stories to post an apology to his fans and share the news of the postponing of his tour dates.

The singer shared a photograph of himself from the hospital. 

In another note, he said: "Rescheduled dates... San Francisco: November 1 to December 13, November 2 to December 14... Los Angeles: November 4 to December 11."

