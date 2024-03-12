Outlook’s Verdict

When I started watching ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’, I had no expectations and I had only glued myself to Tovino Thomas. But the story caught my attention. However, the story isn’t something that has not been done before. The story is good, but it lacks that little something that could have taken it to the next level. The climax feels hurried and it feels like the team solved the case because the movie was about to cross the three hour mark. It does not feel organic. Watch the film if you want to solve the case with Thomas and his team. The movie has been solely by the performance of its cast and the sheer technical brilliance. I am going with 3.5 stars.