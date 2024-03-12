There’s something about murder stories that lures people in. It is the blend of mystery and the thrill of solving the crime as the story progresses that captivates people. A good murder thriller will have the perfect blend of crime, masala, thrill, and a substantial story. This is exactly what forms the base of this Tovino Thomas starrer. After ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ was released in theatres in February, this movie has now made its way to OTT. The movie is available to stream on Netflix. Here’s all that you need to know about it.
‘Anweshippin Kandethum’: Story
The story of ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ involves two distinct periods and two distinct cases. The first story revolves around Sub Inspector Anand Narayanan (played by Tovino Thomas) and his team as they solve the ‘Lovely Mathan Murder Case.’ Set in the late 80s, a young woman named Lovely Mathan was murdered by the relative of a local priest. While Narayanan’s team solves the case, the story takes a turn when the culprit manages to run away and get hit by an oncoming train. This incident puts their careers at risk and the team is removed from duty.
As the story progresses, Narayanan’s team gets another chance to save their careers. Fast forward to the early 90s, this time they are sent to a village where they need to make a closing report on an old case. The team decides to put in their all and they reopen the case to tie the ends. Both these cases involve young women in their twenties.
‘Anweshippin Kandethum’: Performances
This movie belongs solely to Tovino Thomas. Anand Narayanan might not be his absolute best when you look at the roles he has played in his career. However, when you just take ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ in focus, the actor has hit it out of the ballpark. His character demands a certain quality of quiet confidence and Thomas brings that to the table. On the one hand, his character knows that his hands are tied, and he has to play by the books, but on the other hand, he isn’t shy to do things that will lead him into trouble to find the truth. His screen presence is compelling and so is his dialogue delivery.
Another performance that deserves mention is Siddique who plays Thomas’ senior in the film. The actor has always been terrific in menacing roles, and he does what he does best here as well. Apart from these two, the supporting cast that forms Narayanan’s team has also done a commendable job. Played by Vineeth Thattil David, Pramod Veliyanad, and Rahul Rajagopal, these three actors do a stellar job of supporting Thomas in his mission. They play an important role as his backbone. They bring out their vulnerability and their strength beautifully.
‘Anweshippin Kandethum’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
The cinematography by Gautham Shankar deserves a separate paragraph for itself. The camera work is brilliant because it effortlessly transports you to the 80s and 90s without any unnecessary OTT fanfare. The camera has tastefully captured the time between two different districts. The aerial shots of the farms help establish the location of the story. The location ends up becoming a character. Adding to the cinematography, the vibrant coloring catches your eye and adds to the visual appeal.
Apart from the cinematography, the music by Santhosh Narayanan is evocative. The music transports you to Kerala and it adds to the theme of the plot. It helps propel the plot forward. Every music in the film has been added with thought and you can see it when you watch the film. The music has not been sprinkled here and there, and that’s where the beauty lies.
The direction by Darwin Kuriakose is excellent. You can see his vision and what he wants to portray in this story. Despite its long run time, you are glued to the screen. Apart from these points, what actually pulls the story down is the story. The story is well written but it’s nothing that has not been touched upon before. The movie revolves around two different cases. But even after the movie ended, I could not fathom how the two cases were connected. These two cases could easily be two different movies because there was nothing that could link them together.
‘Anweshippin Kandethum’: Cast & Crew
Director: Darwin Kuriakose
Writer: Jinu Abraham
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Siddique, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, Pramod Velliyanand, Arthana Binu, Baburaj, Vineeth Thattil David
Available On: Netflix
Duration: 2 hours 25 minutes
‘Anweshippin Kandethum’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes, with parental guidance.
Outlook’s Verdict
When I started watching ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’, I had no expectations and I had only glued myself to Tovino Thomas. But the story caught my attention. However, the story isn’t something that has not been done before. The story is good, but it lacks that little something that could have taken it to the next level. The climax feels hurried and it feels like the team solved the case because the movie was about to cross the three hour mark. It does not feel organic. Watch the film if you want to solve the case with Thomas and his team. The movie has been solely by the performance of its cast and the sheer technical brilliance. I am going with 3.5 stars.