Anushka Sharma Shoots In Eden Garden For 'Chakda Xpress'

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma was seen shooting in Kolkata's iconic Eden Garden for her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress'.

Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma OTTPlay

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 12:04 pm

In the pictures, Anushka, who will be seen playing cricketer Jhulan Goswami, is sporting shoulder length hair dressed in a cricket jersey and white sport shoes.

Jhulan Goswami succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

Jhulan Goswami holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

'Chakda Xpress', directed by Prosit Roy, is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, who became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri in 2012. The film marks Anushka's comeback to acting after four years.

'Chakda Xpress' will be shot in India and the UK and is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz.

