Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma turned a year older, on Sunday (May 1). The birthday girl said that she has always been a "seeker of balance" in her professional and personal lives. In a statement, the performer said that she is focused on being a part of the "greatest scripts," which would justify her absence from daughter Vamika, according to a report in The Indian Express.

"I'll always want to work on the greatest scripts that come my way.”Sharma said in an interview with I consider myself fortunate to be able to choose the types of films that I want to make, which also justifies the time that I will be away from my child. I've always sought balance in my life, and it's now my top focus. "I want to devote equal time to my profession and my family," she explained.

Sharma went on to say that she is now focused on 'project quality.'

"I'm constantly on the lookout for those great scripts that make me happy." I will always be open to working on projects that are really intriguing, accurately portray women in film, and are also revolutionary and content-forward. I will gladly do it if and when those opportunities arise. That is how I am treating my career at the moment,"she says.

After announcing her departure from her production company, Sharma is currently preparing for her big-screen comeback after 2018's ‘Zero’. In ‘Chakda Xpress’, the actor will play legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami, a film that puts emphasis on the obstacles that sexist politics face for sportswomen.

In a remark on the film, the actor stated that ‘Chakda Xpress’ is a "very special film" since it is about "tremendous sacrifice.”

‘Chakda Xpress’ is inspired by former Indian skipper Jhulan Goswami's life and times, and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket." When Jhulan chose to become a cricketer and represent her country on the international arena, it was extremely difficult for women to even consider taking up the sport. "This video is a theatrical reenactment of various events in her life as well as in women's cricket," she said.

"As a woman, I was delighted to hear Jhulan's narrative, and it is an honour for me to try and convey her life to audiences and cricket fans," the Bollywood star continued. As a cricketing nation, we must recognise the contributions of our female players. Jhulan's narrative is a true underdog story in Indian cricket history, and the video is our celebration of her passion."