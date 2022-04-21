Anushka Sharma's Brother Opens Up About Her Leaving The Clean Slate Filmz

Actress Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma launched the Clean Slate Filmz in 2013. They produced films like ‘NH10’, ‘Pari’, ‘Phillauri’, ‘Bulbbul’ and even the series ‘Pataal Lok’. However, Anushka Sharma stepped down from the production house in March 2022, as per NDTV.

Karnesh Ssharma talked about his sister’s decision with the Indian Express and said, "She is in a different phase in her life right now and we have to respect that. But she is still participating, we have Chakda Express where she is acting. Going forward, you'll see her in stories which we are making. I think her priority has shifted and her time is restricted, because producing is a 24/7 job, and you can't expect her to do that as she is a new mother now. She was very open and frank about what she said and it is all good; she is there with us in spirit. Moving forward, you never know what happens. I think this is the phase in her life, and there could be another phase in her life where she comes back, it is her company as much as it is mine.”

He further said that, "Clean Slate Filmz was started by her, so nobody can take that away from her. She has been instrumental in bringing us where we are today. Whether it is acting or giving creative inputs to stories, she's always been involved."

In March, Anushka Sharma posted a statement announcing her departure from the production house. She mentioned the story of the Clean Slate Filmz, and went on to say that she will depart from tit in order to manage her newborn and acting career. She mentioned that ‘acting’ is her first love and she’d dedicate time and efforts to it.

Anushka Sharma married cricteker Virat Kohli and they have a daughter, Vamika, born in January 2021. On the profession side, Sharma will be seen in ‘Chakda Xpress’ directed by Prosit Roy.