Anurag Kashyap: 'Women Are Easier To Work With And Simpler To Deal With'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who once made films that had male characters as a central theme, is now slowly moving towards scripts where women drive his narrative for example 'Lust Stories', 'Manmarziyaan', 'Ghost Stories' and, 'Choked'.

In an interview with Indian Express, the filmmaker says that he gets along with women more than men and adds that male actors come with a baggage of insecurities. "Women are easier to work with and simpler to deal with. Male insecurity is so much more. I find it easier to work with a Taapsee Pannu, Saiyami Kher or Amruta Subhash. I get a lot of trust from them! I can’t work if I don’t get trust. When male actors are new, they give you all the trust but slowly the insecurity hits them. I have seen a lot of people change, with success and failure. Taapsee has stayed the same,” he says.

Anurag first collaborated with Taapsee Pannu for the 2018 romantic drama 'Manmarziyaan', a first for the filmmaker in that genre. The duo now reunite for their latest 'Dobaaraa', a science-fiction mystery drama.

The filmmaker recalls that the first time he met the actor was at an airport, many years ago. “We had breakfast at the lounge and I found her so well behaved. She was soft spoken and our meeting was extremely pleasant. The next time I met her for Mannmazrziya, she barged into the room and yelled, ‘I have read the story and I am not like this in real life’. So the entire impression went down,” Anurag jokes.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and written by Nihit Bharve, 'Dobaaraa' is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish film 'Mirage'. The film is Anurag’s first theatrical release since the pandemic.