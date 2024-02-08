Of course, in this four-decade-long career, the ‘Kashmir Files’ actor faced various obstacles while doing Hindi films as well as many international projects. Reflecting on them, he stated, “Until you don’t taste sourness in life, you don’t understand true happiness. It wouldn’t be a journey if the roads were without any hurdles. There is a saying, ‘I built my castle with the stones thrown at me’… So yes, there should be difficulties in life, there should be ups and downs. Only then you can live a life and enjoy it,” adding that the journey wouldn’t be all that fun if it was simple and smooth.