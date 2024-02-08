Versatile actor Anupam Kher, along with fellow cast members Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar, and Paresh Rawal, launched the trailer of their upcoming Hindi film ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ on Wednesday. During the trailer launch, Kher looked back on his remarkable 40-year journey in the film industry, having made a contribution to over 500 films throughout his acting career.
Just recently, Kher had also talked about his first film ‘Saaransh’ and had expressed gratitude to director Mahesh Bhatt for the opportunity.
On Wednesday, he stated, “I welcome problems, I am a sum total of my failures and my bad experiences but I don’t remember them. There is so much to look forward to in life. I am very fortunate. In 1981, I came with Rs 37 (in my pocket) to this city and today I am talking about my 540th film, what more can I ask for from god? So I am very happy.”
Of course, in this four-decade-long career, the ‘Kashmir Files’ actor faced various obstacles while doing Hindi films as well as many international projects. Reflecting on them, he stated, “Until you don’t taste sourness in life, you don’t understand true happiness. It wouldn’t be a journey if the roads were without any hurdles. There is a saying, ‘I built my castle with the stones thrown at me’… So yes, there should be difficulties in life, there should be ups and downs. Only then you can live a life and enjoy it,” adding that the journey wouldn’t be all that fun if it was simple and smooth.
He went on to express that even with his diverse and vast experience, he approaches his work with the same enthusiasm as a newcomer would and doesn’t like being called a ‘veteran actor.’
Sharing that ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ is the first film he signed after coming back to India after wrapping up the shoot for Netflix’s ‘New Amsterdam,’ he still feels like he’s new to the industry, adding that each film makes the job tougher than the previous. He has started to look at himself and his life with a new perspective: “Earlier I was running fast nowhere, but now I am walking slowly somewhere.”
As for ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay,’ directed by G. Ashok, the Hindi film is scheduled to release on February 16 in theatres near you.