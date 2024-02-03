Anupam Kher Marks 40th Anniversary Of 'Timeless' Debut Film 'Saaransh'; Expresses Gratitude To Mahesh Bhatt

On Friday, Kher also took to X to pen a note about completing four decades in the industry. The note read (translated), “Full 40 years ago, on this very day i.e. on February 2, 1984, a 28 year old young man had done this scene in his first film Saraansh under the direction of director Mahesh Bhatt in Mumbai’s Film City! That day the young man did not know that this scene would become an integral part of the history of Indian films. This scene was not only about the power of acting. But it also included the years of hard work of that young man, sifting through the dust of the streets of Mumbai, sorrow, suffering, insult by people, but also the spirit of never giving up. Otherwise, at the age of 28 displaying the deep emotions of a 65 year old man was not possible through acting alone! Even today, after 40 years, I am standing firm. And will remain firm. I am proud of myself. Of my hard work. And of my honesty! Be victorious! #Saaransh #FirstFilm #MaheshBhatt #BVPradhan”