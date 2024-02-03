Anupam Kher Marks 40th Anniversary Of 'Timeless' Debut Film 'Saaransh'; Expresses Gratitude To Mahesh Bhatt

Celebrating its 40th anniversary on February 2, ‘Saaransh,’ the film that marked Anupam Kher’s debut on the big screen, prompted the actor to express his gratitude to director Mahesh Bhatt for the opportunity, labelling the film ‘timeless.’
Anupam Kher has penned a note upon celebrating 40 years in the film industry. He, along with 'Saaransh' director Mahesh Bhatt reminisced about the film's success.
In a candid conversation with ANI, Kher extended his gratitude and said, “40 years ago, I had done an iconic scene (TV scene) in ‘Saaransh’ that too on February 2, 1984. That scene and film has kept me still alive.”
The National Film Award winner went on to thank Mahesh Bhatt for introducing him to the world of Bollywood, and said, “Thank you Bhatt sahab for giving me the chance. I have been going on for 40 years, and I will go on.”
The ‘Kashmir Files’ actor added, “I watched the film last night after 15 years, and Bhatt Sahab watched it after 40 years. The film is still relevant today. It is timeless.”
Talking on the same lines, the director said, “I believe that ‘Saaransh’s stature today is because the film was made on the shoulders of a young man, who had energy, dedication and faith within him. That is what made him a superstar.”
Portraying the 65-year-old lead character BV Pradhan at the age of 28, Anupam Kher starred in the 1984 film ‘Saaransh,’ directed by Mahesh Bhatt. In the movie, Kher was paired with Rohini Hattangadi, who played the role of his wife, Parvati. The narrative revolves around an elderly couple who are dealing with the loss of their son. The film also featured Madan Jain, Nilu Phule, Suhas Bhalekar and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. ‘Saaransh’ was selected as India's official submission for the 1985 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, but did not receive a nomination.
On Friday, Kher also took to X to pen a note about completing four decades in the industry. The note read (translated), “Full 40 years ago, on this very day i.e. on February 2, 1984, a 28 year old young man had done this scene in his first film Saraansh under the direction of director Mahesh Bhatt in Mumbai’s Film City! That day the young man did not know that this scene would become an integral part of the history of Indian films. This scene was not only about the power of acting. But it also included the years of hard work of that young man, sifting through the dust of the streets of Mumbai, sorrow, suffering, insult by people, but also the spirit of never giving up. Otherwise, at the age of 28 displaying the deep emotions of a 65 year old man was not possible through acting alone! Even today, after 40 years, I am standing firm. And will remain firm. I am proud of myself. Of my hard work. And of my honesty! Be victorious! #Saaransh #FirstFilm #MaheshBhatt #BVPradhan”
Meanwhile, Kher will be next seen in ‘Vijay 69.’ He also has ‘Emergency’, ‘Kaagaz 2,’ ‘Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan,’ ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay,’ ‘The India House,’ and ‘The Signature’ in the pipeline.