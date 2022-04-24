Anupam Kher Meets PM Narendra Modi, Gifts Him Rudraksha Mala From His Mother

Actor Anupam Kher met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented him with a gift on behalf of his mother, Dulari Kher. Kher took to Instagram to share photos from their Saturday meeting. He also complimented the Prime Minister for his "hard work." Kher dressed for the event with a white shirt, black pants, and a Nehru jacket.

In the first image, Prime Minister Modi and Kher are seen standing next to one other, facing the camera. In the second shot, Kher gives the PM a special gift: rudraksha mala (prayer beads). Anupam visited PM Modi at his official house on Lok Kalyan Marg, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Sharing the pictures, Kher captioned the post in Hindi, "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. Both the mind and the soul were pleased to meet you today. I got a chance to say thank you for the hard work you are doing day and night for the country and the countrymen."

He also added, “I and Dulari ji will always remember the reverence with which you accepted the rudraksha mala sent by my mother to protect you. May God always shower his blessings on you. And keep giving energy to all of us like this! Jai Hind! #PrimeMinister #NarendraModi #India #Gratitude #Humbled #DulariRocks."

Kher also uploaded his post on Twitter. PM Modi responded to the actor's post by tweeting, "Thank you very much @AnupamPKher Ji. It is the blessings of your respected Mataji and the countrymen, which keep motivating me continuously for the service of India."

Kher recently gained much acclaim for his work in 'The Kashmir Files.' The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s. The film was released on March 11th.

In addition to Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, and others appear in the film. 'The Kashmir Files' smashed multiple box office records in the post-pandemic period, including being the first Hindi film to gross more than Rs 250 crore.

The actor just signed a deal for a new international drama called 'The Son In Law.' Reema Sampat, Chris Sullivan, and Meera Simhan also appear in the film. In Delhi, he is currently filming Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai.'