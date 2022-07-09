Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Anup Soni Opens Up On His Equation With 'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.' Cast

Actor Anup Soni, whose OTT show, 'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.' released recently, spoke about his equation with his co-actors in the show, both on and off-screen. And there seems to be a stark contrast between the two sets of equations.

'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.' cast
'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.' cast Instagram/@anupsoni3

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 3:49 pm

Actor Anup Soni, whose OTT show, 'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd' released recently, spoke about his equation with his co-actors in the show, both on and off-screen. And there seems to be a stark contrast between the two sets of equations.

Talking about the on-screen relationship with the cast, Anup said, "On-screen relationships with the cast as per the script isn't that good. I am not on very great terms with my wife & with my mother. My character is just bearing everybody's anger, he is upset with himself & questioning himself as to what he has done. I am trying my best to make everyone happy."

Coming to his relationship with the cast off the camera, the 'Crime Patrol' actor said, "On- screen I wasn't that happy but yes offscreen was great because we were shooting in Delhi & my god the amount of food we ate, Delhi is known for good food. Our director & co- actors are all big time foodies."

"So whenever we used to shoot one of us used to decide what to order for dinner. We had a great time shooting for this," he added.

'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.' is currently available to stream on OTT platform ZEE5.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Anup Soni Talks About Playing A Different Character In His OTT Show As Opposed To His Good Guy Image On-Screen

A Maharashtrian In Purani Dilli: Amruta Subhash On Shooting For 'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.'

Anup Soni: 'Shooter Jawaan' Is An Extraordinary Story Of An Ordinary Man

Tags

Art & Entertainment Anup Soni Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt Ltd OTT Platforms Zee 5 Hindi Show
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sri Lankan Protesters Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Break Into His Home

Sri Lankan Protesters Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Break Into His Home

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties