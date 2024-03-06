Anu Aggarwal Advocates Self-Love Over Cosmetic Surgery Ahead Of Women's Day

Actress Anu Aggarwal, who is known for her work in ‘Aashiqui’, is advocating for self-love over cosmetic surgery in light of Women's Day which will be celebrated on March 8.

The actress, who became an overnight sensation in the 1990s with ‘Aashiqui’, met with a road accident in which she sustained serious injuries, including significant facial damage, and it took her a long time to heal.