Ankur Tewari Decodes The Idea Behind Viral Hit 'Khalasi'

He added, "We are living in a world where people are making content, so to stand out I feel the one thing that will work is the honesty of our expression. We have amazing support from the Coke Studio Bharat team. They really come together and support the vision of trying to be honest with the stories we are trying to tell."

Season 2 of 'Coke Studio Bharat' breaks away from its traditional studio setting and pioneers visual storytelling by expanding its narrative reach. This exploration spans diverse traditions, from Marathi and Kumaoni to Punjabi and Hindi, ensuring a unique and compelling experience for audiences across India.

Lyricist Swanand Kirkire, has joined the ranks of Kausar Munir and sound engineer and music producer KJ Singh

Ankur then went down the memory lane and recollected some of the defining moments from the previous season of Coke Studio Bharat.

He said, "Some of the moments were really beautiful and memorable. One instance that touched hearts was when the Kashmiri song, 'Kya Karie Korimol', resonated deeply with the audience, fostering connections between daughters and fathers. We received heartfelt messages from various parts of the country, accompanied by numerous graphic artworks inspired by the song”.