Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Anjali Barot All Chuffed About Donning Uniform, Flying Chopper In 'Shoorveer'

'Shoorveer', an action-drama series which depicts the fictional story of the Elite Task Force, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 15. It features Anjali Barot, Makarand Deshpande and Manish Chaudhari among others.

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 7:33 pm

Actress Anjali Barot is ecstatic to play an officer in uniform for the first time in the upcoming series 'Shoorveer'. She says the idea of wearing a uniform and flying a chopper on screen was in itself extremely fascinating for her. 'Shoorveer' will air on Disney+ Hotstar from July 15 onwards.




Barot said, "As an actor, I love experimenting. After the overwhelming response to my earlier web series, I was really looking forward to doing something different and surprising my audience with my next project. When 'Shoorveer' came my way, I knew this was it. I mean, how often do you get the opportunity to play an Air Force Officer and save the country? Just the idea of wearing that uniform and flying that chopper on screen was in itself extremely fascinating."

She further added, "From portraying a doting wife earlier to playing this bada** character in Shoorveer was just the on screen transition I was genuinely looking for. I remember, before saying yes to 'Shoorveer', I met Kanishk, the director who explained his vision for the show and I was sold. I had complete faith in him and Samar Khan and was extremely excited to be associating with a show and character that's different from anything I've ever done before."

'Shoorveer' stars renowned actors Makarand Deshpande and Manish Chaudhari, along with Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta, and Shivya Pathani, in pivotal roles.

It takes a close look at the bonds of teammates, and mentors as they face red alerts challenging the nation's peace and security.

[With Inputs From IANS]

