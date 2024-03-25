Art & Entertainment

'Angoori Bhabi' Shubhangi Atre All Set To Make ‘Jalebi’, ‘Besan Ke Ladoo' And ‘Bhakarwadi’

Actress Shubhangi Atre a.k.a 'Angoori Bhabi' of the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' will be preparing some treats from her hometown Bhopal, like ‘gujiya’, ‘jalebi’, ‘besan ke ladoo’, ‘chakli’, and ‘bhakarwadi’, for the festival of Holi.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Instagram
Shubhangi Atre Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Shubhangi Atre a.k.a 'Angoori Bhabi' of the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' will be preparing some treats from her hometown Bhopal, like ‘gujiya’, ‘jalebi’, ‘besan ke ladoo’, ‘chakli’, and ‘bhakarwadi’, for the festival of Holi.

Actress Shubhangi Atre a.k.a 'Angoori Bhabi' of the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' will be preparing some treats from her hometown Bhopal, like ‘gujiya’, ‘jalebi’, ‘besan ke ladoo’, ‘chakli’, and ‘bhakarwadi’, for the festival of Holi.

Talking about the Holi celebration this year, Shubhangi said: “I prepare a lot of sweets and snacks for my friends every year to celebrate the festival, and this year will be no different. I will prepare some treats from Bhopal, my hometown. On my list are ‘gujiya’, ‘jalebi’, ‘besan ke ladoo’, ‘chakli’, and ‘bhakarwadi’.”

Advertisement

“Additionally, my daughter, Ashi, every year plans some interesting games for our guests to play around the festival, and I am always quite excited about them, but this year she is in the US and I'll miss her a lot. Have a wonderful and safe Holi,” added Shubhangi.

Produced by Binaifer Kohli, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs at 10.30 p.m., on &TV.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra