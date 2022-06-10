Angelina Jolie's Directorial 'Without Blood' To Feature Salma Hayek, Demian Bichir

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie will be directing her ‘Eternals’ co-star Salma Hayek and actor Demian Bichir in her upcoming film ‘Without Blood’. The feature film is Jolie's fifth project as a director and her first project under a new pact with TV giant Fremantle. She has written the screenplay and will be producing the film as well.

The movie is currently being shot in the Puglia and Basilicata regions of southern Italy, according to Deadline.

The film is based on the same-named international bestselling novel by Alessandro Baricco. It's a fable set in a farmhouse deep in the Italian countryside in the aftermath of an unnamed conflict.

"I’m honoured to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to film, and to have been entrusted by Alessandro Baricco with the adaptation of his book — with its unique poetry and emotion and way of looking at war, and the questions it poses about what we search for after trauma or loss or injustice," Jolie said.

‘Without Blood’ is produced by Fremantle, Jolie Productions, Fremantle-backed The Apartment Pictures and De Maio Entertainment.

Jolie has previously directed films ‘In the Land of Blood and Honey’, ‘Unbroken’, ‘By the Sea’ and ‘First They Killed My Father’.

[With Inputs From PTI]