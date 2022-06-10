Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Angelina Jolie's Directorial 'Without Blood' To Feature Salma Hayek, Demian Bichir

'Without Blood' is based on a novel of the same name by Alessandro Baricco. It is Angelina Jolie's fifth directorial project.

Angelina Jolie's Directorial 'Without Blood' To Feature Salma Hayek, Demian Bichir
Anjelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Demian Bichir Instagram, IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 5:10 pm

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie will be directing her ‘Eternals’ co-star Salma Hayek and actor Demian Bichir in her upcoming film ‘Without Blood’. The feature film is Jolie's fifth project as a director and her first project under a new pact with TV giant Fremantle. She has written the screenplay and will be producing the film as well.

The movie is currently being shot in the Puglia and Basilicata regions of southern Italy, according to Deadline. 

The film is based on the same-named international bestselling novel by Alessandro Baricco. It's a fable set in a farmhouse deep in the Italian countryside in the aftermath of an unnamed conflict.

Related stories

Brad Pitt Believes Angelina Jolie Wants To 'Inflict Harm' On Him With The Vineyard Sale

Angelina Jolie Makes A Surprise Visit To Ukraine; Meets Children And Volunteers

"I’m honoured to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to film, and to have been entrusted by Alessandro Baricco with the adaptation of his book — with its unique poetry and emotion and way of looking at war, and the questions it poses about what we search for after trauma or loss or injustice," Jolie said.

‘Without Blood’ is produced by Fremantle, Jolie Productions, Fremantle-backed The Apartment Pictures and De Maio Entertainment. 

Jolie has previously directed films ‘In the Land of Blood and Honey’, ‘Unbroken’, ‘By the Sea’ and ‘First They Killed My Father’.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Angelina Jolie Salma Hayek Demian Bichir Without Blood Alessandro Baricco Italy Director Hollywood Angelina Jolie Salma Hayek
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Presidential Election 2022: How Is The President Of India Elected, All You Need To Know

Presidential Election 2022: How Is The President Of India Elected, All You Need To Know

ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming

ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming