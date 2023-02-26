Angela Bassett Messaged Ariana DeBose After Her BAFTA Gig To 'Make Sure She Was Okay'

Actress Angela Bassett has simply done the thing once again. After being name-dropped by Ariana DeBose in a rap that opened the BAFTA Film Awards, the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star said that she reached out to DeBose in the aftermath to check in on her.



Bassett's mention was one of the catchier lyrics in DeBose's opener. DeBose, who won last year's BAFTA and Academy Award for best supporting actress for her performance in "West Side Story," kicked off the British Academy Film Awards on February 19 with a rap that name-dropped several of the evening's nominees, including directors honoured in debut feature and women competing in both the lead actress and supporting actress categories, reports Variety.



"I DM'd her last night. I did. It was beautiful," Bassett told Variety at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday evening. "I just wanted to make sure she was okay because, you know, it's a lot of attention. And she is A-Okay."



The production also featured renditions of 'Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves' and 'We Are Family'. The number took on a life of its own on social media in the following days, drawing both derisive commentary and perverse but full-hearted commendations, among a wide range of responses.



DeBose's official Twitter account has been deactivated since the event. However, the actor acknowledged the situation with a post on Instagram saying: "The internet is wild y'all! Appreciate all the love."