Ananya Panday Admits To Choosing Films For The 'Wrong Reasons' In The Past: Always Been A People Pleaser, A Teacher's Pet

The ‘Liger’ actress also revealed that filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane helped her recognize that she tends not to seek input from anyone else when finalizing a script for herself. “As Vikram sir said, I’ve always been a people pleaser and a teacher’s pet, so it’s very important for me to get better with everything that I do. So every time I’m choosing a script, that’s why maybe, he said I don’t listen to too many people around me. It has to come from within. If I have to be convinced to do something, it never goes right,” she went on to say.