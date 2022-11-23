Amy Adams Brought Something Special To The Role In ‘Disenchanted’: Barry Josephson

‘Disenchanted’, Disney's sequel to the delightful comedy hit ‘Enchanted’ is an all-new live-action, musical comedy. The film picks up 15 years after the original, bringing back the heart-warming story of the lovely maiden from the fairy tale world of Andalasia, who finally found her Prince Charming in the kingdom of New York City.

Directed and choreographed by Adam Shankman and produced by Barry Josephson, the musical forays into escapism and joy while dealing with real-world issues and features a stellar cast, including Amy Adams, reprising her role as Giselle; Patrick Dempsey as Giselle’s husband, Robert Philip; Maya Rudolph as Malvina; Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosaleen; Jayma Mays as Ruby; Gabriella Baldacchino as Robert Philip’s daughter Morgan; with Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine; and James Marsden as Prince Edward.

Talking about how Amy Adams brought life to the character of Giselle, producer Barry Josephson says, “Giselle was a character on the page, but Adams brought something special to the role. Every day during production, she would consult on her wardrobe, the music, and everything we did. I remember being blown away by the different things Amy would do on any given day. We copied some of her movements and put that into animation. She completely embraced Giselle’s character and brought all her performance, character, and emotion to the role.”

Encouraged by the success of ‘Enchanted’, Josephson envisioned a sequel that would follow Giselle’s new family and chart the trials and tribulations of a former fairy tale character in the real world. So, he set about bringing ‘Disenchanted’ to life. “We knew ‘Disenchanted’ would only work if it was built around the character of Giselle,” says Josephson.

Along with Josephson, the musical has been produced by Barry Sonnenfeld and Amy Adams, with Jo Burn, Sunil Perkash and Adam Shankman serving as executive producers. The movie features new songs with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a score by Alan Menken.