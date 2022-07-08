Amruta Subhash: Indian Women Are Much More Than What We Perceive Of Them

Actress Amruta Subhash has been riding high on back-to-back successes of show films and shows like ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Bombay Begums’, etc. The National Film Award-winning actress has been playing strong female characters throughout her career. With her new show on Zee5 called ‘Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd’, she is once again portraying a strong and independent woman.

Speaking about how today’s OTT shows and films are filled with strong women characters and how her character is unique among them all, she says, “Suman’s commonness is her uniqueness. She is just a simple woman and she will connect with other women because of this trait. We feel Indian women are ordinary however they are much more than what we perceive of them. They are strong is what Suman’s story shows. When a door-to-door saleswoman goes on to become a businesswoman, her growth and her journey is what will empower other women. She is not sad. She has many sorrows but she is not sad. She is struggling but with a positive attitude and she is not giving up. Her calm is her strength.”

The shoot of the show got halted for some time due to her eye infection. Talking of that, Subhash adds, “The most memorable thing about ‘Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd’ was I had an eye infection while shooting. My eyes were swollen and the shoot was halted. Nobody knew what to do next. I want to thank Arunabh, our producer, and our team. No one complained even once or blamed me for the pause on the shoot. Everybody was so supportive. Being an actor, when there’s something wrong with your eye then it's very stressful. But I will always be grateful to the entire team.”

There has been a lot of buzz around the show ever since it was announced. “Audiences should watch ‘Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd’ for their humanness. Every character has showcased their raw human emotions which make them more humane. We have not shown anything black and white as we have shown things in the most human way possible. The emotions are shown so deeply that your eyes will get moist while laughing,” concludes Subhash.