Amol Parashar On His Character Chitvan In ‘Tripling 3’: The Audience Is In For A Surprise Again

Popular web show ‘Tripling’ is back with its third season after a hiatus of three years and cannot cannot wait to see crazy siblings Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan yet again. The characters are respectively played by Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar. After many road trips, the siblings are now geared up for a family trek.

On Monday, TVF and ZEE5 unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the upcoming season as the siblings reunite once again. While Chandan plans to go back home to parents, his other two siblings readily agree. Chitvan then decides to ride on a scooter to drive through the cold. Once they reach home, the trio then finalise to go on a family trek. The audience is certainly awaiting to know more about their trip and fun times together.

Now, Amol Parashar, who plays Chitvan, in a conversation with Outlook, talked about his character and what is to look forward to in the upcoming season.

“I have always received special love for this character in both seasons, and I feel gratitude towards the makers and the audience for that. Playing this character is always exciting for me, and it must be for the writers as well because there are always high expectations. Chitvan is so unpredictable that everyone wants to be surprised and tickled by his choices,” Amol Parashar told Outlook.

He added, “In the new season, I think the show takes a mature turn and deals more with the interpersonal relationships within the family than the adventures of travelling. In this light, Chitvan’s character becomes even more interesting for me as an actor, because we see the character dealing with complex emotions for the first time. I think the audience is in for a surprise again, with Chitvan, and the show.”

Directed by Neeraj Udhwani, ‘Tripling Season 3’ has been written by Sumeet Vyas, and will stream on ZEE5.