Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa-Starrer ‘Sher Bagga’ To Land On Prime Video On July 24

Actors Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa's Punjabi movie 'Sher Bagga' will be available for streaming on Prime Video from July 24, the streamer announced on Friday, July 15. Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, the comedy was released theatrically on June 24 and received positive to mixed reviews from the critics.

The film follows Shera (Virk), a man on a journey to find the love of his life, who meets Gulab (Bajwa). Both get together but Gulab ends up pregnant. While she is unsure about bearing the child, Shera wants to become a father and this creates a tight spot for the unlikely couple, according to the official synopsis.

Virk, one of the top stars of Punjabi cinema known for films like 'Angrej', 'Nikka Zaildar' and 'Qismat', said he is confident his film 'Sher Bagga' will receive a lot of love from the audience across the globe with its OTT premiere.

"This is the first time that the Punjabi film industry has touched upon the topic of premarital pregnancy. We have done it very sensitively. Despite the subject of the film, ‘Sher Bagga’ can be watched by the entire family. It’s a light-hearted comedy film with a little bit of drama. The film received a great response during its theatrical release, and we are confident that it will receive a lot of love and appreciation from the digital audience in India and across borders,” the 30-year-old actor said in a statement.

Bajwa, 32, said 'Sher Bagga' was one of the most challenging projects of her career and she is grateful that the audience has appreciated her hard work.

“I have worked with both Ammy and Jagdeep multiple times in the past. I feel ours is a dream team. The film has a strong, first-of-its-kind subject for the Punjabi film industry and I’m glad to be a part of it,” said Bajwa.

Director Sidhu, best known for 'Nikka Zaildar' and 'Qismat', said he is elated with all the love pouring in for 'Sher Bagga'.

“The audiences have appreciated the light-hearted treatment of the film, which explores an unusual topic. That, in itself, is a great testimony to us. The film is a turning point for Punjabi cinema and I'm excited to bring ‘Sher Bagga’ to a wider audience, now with Amazon Prime Video,” the director said.

'Sher Bagga' is produced by Virk and Daljeet Thind.

