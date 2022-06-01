Rohan Shah & Shruti Shah From Bollywood Dance School U.K. Mark Their Step Into Punjabi Film Industry With ‘Sher Bagga’ 

Successful Artistic Directors Rohan Shah and Shruti Shah from Bollywood Dance School U.K. have made quite an impact after it was announced that they have been signed up as choreographers for the upcoming Punjabi movie ‘Sher Bagga’. The movie is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and will feature Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa as lead characters. The choreographer duo, who reside in the UK, were a part of the film’s London shoot, which took place last year.

After their last 2 films which they worked upon (The Girl on the train featuring Parineeti Chopra & ‘Shiddat’ featuring Sunny Kaushal & Radhika Madan) released on OTT platform, Rohan & Shruti are quite excited for their upcoming Punjabi Film to be a theatrical release which hits cinemas worldwide on 10th June 2022.

On asking more about the choreography & their work in ‘Sher Bagga’ Rohan replied “After being in the Bollywood Industry for over 20 years, we were very excited to be working in our first every Punjabi film project. When Juggy Paaji (Director Jagdeep Sidhu) narrated the story of the movie & spoke about the song ‘Jaddu Di Chhadi’ (The Magic Wand), we thought it would be a dance number. Little did we know that he wanted us to direct a story telling song which eventually becomes a turning point in the movie. I can’t tell you much about the story but it’s not a dance number what you would usually expect from Shruti & me. Its been an honour to learn from Juggy sir who have given blockbuster films like Qismat, Safna & Shadaa”

Talking about how the experience was working with the super star Ammy Virk & Sonam Bajwa, Shruti replied “It was our first time working with Ammy Paaji. Have never seen someone so humble & down to earth actor who is so good with his work. He exactly understands & knows his strength & sometime would come up with brilliant ideas in the middle of the show & would improvise which would make the shot 10 times better. Sonam is a through professional to work with. Since the movie was shot with a minimalistic crew, she would be the first one to come on the set, get her hair, makeup done by herself & always ready to rehearse the shot before anyone else”

The trailer of the movie ‘Sher Bagga’ is already trending on YouTube with over 8Million views. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wpnayOHzl6E

Final Words

This film has been choreographed under the banner name of ‘Bollywood Dance School U.K.) & the upcoming project for the Institute is a global show called ‘Namaste India’ celebrating 75 years of Indian Independence. The show would premier in London on 31st July with over 300 performers. The show is also scheduled in Toronto, Melbourne & Sydney this summer.

We are grateful that the production team & the makers of ‘Sher Bagga’ gave us the opportunities to display the British South-Asian talent in the UK. A lot of the technicians, make-up artists, costume co-ordinators, film cast, were all UK artists which is something you do not see in Punjabi films.

This opens a lot of avenues for the talent here to build on their profile for future projects that are filmed here in the UK. As the Artistic Directors of Bollywood Dance School UK and as choreographers we both believe in ‘Connecting Global Communities through Dance’. Our mission has been to create opportunities to aspiring dancers & actors from all backgrounds who wish to make it into Bollywood. Our dance school has always been our priority from day one & the satisfaction and fun we get from teaching Kids, Young Adults and Senior citizens beats everything else.

