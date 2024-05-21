Ammy Virk Shares His Love For 'Masala Chai With Cardamom, Clove': A Tradition I Religiously Follow'

"Having chai for me is a leisurely activity and I like to sip on it while watching something on television. If I am on the set it’s usually in the vanity during a break. I enjoy two cups of tea every day, one in the morning and one early evening. Chai is a tradition which I religiously follow," added Ammy, who is known for his work in movies like 'Qismat', 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' and others.