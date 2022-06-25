Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Ammu Abirami-Starrer 'Kudhukalam' Based On True Incidents

Actress Ammu Abirami, who played a pivotal role in director Vetrimaran's critically acclaimed blockbuster film 'Asuran', plays the female lead in Ulaganathan Chandrasekaran's 'Kudhukalam', a film based on real-life incidents.

Ammu Abirami IANS

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 4:17 pm

Sources close to the unit of the film say that 'Kudhukalam', which is under production, is based on incidents that happened in Tiruppur, known the world over for garment production. "Most of the film has been shot in Tiruppur," says a source in the know.

Produced by M Suhinbabu for Rat & Cat Pictures, the film will be about the struggles of a youngster looking to fulfil promises he's made to his dad.

Ulaganathan Chandrasekaran, who has worked as an assistant director to Durai Senthilkumar in films like 'Kaaki Sattai' and 'Ethir Neechal', has also worked as co-director in films like 'Kodi' and 'Pattas'.

Actor Balamurugan plays the lead. Apart from him, Kavitha Bharathi, 'Vijay TV fame Sanjeevi, and 'Nakkalites' fame Aneesh, Manmohith, 'Metti' Premi and producer M. Suhinbabu will all feature in the film.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Art & Entertainment True Story Upcoming Movies Film Industry Indian Cinema New Movie South Indian Movies
