Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer 'Goodbye' Makers Announce Rs 150 Ticket Price For Day 1

Makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Goodbye' have announced that the ticket price of the movie will be Rs 150 on the opening day, which is on October 7.

Still from 'Goodbye'
Still from 'Goodbye' bollywoodhungama

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 4:14 pm

Makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Goodbye' have announced that the ticket price of the movie will be Rs 150 on the opening day, which is on October 7.

'Goodbye' becomes the first film to adopt the reduced pricing policy of Rs 150 per ticket on the release day of the film.

Amitabh Bachchan made the announcement through a special video confirming the big news for people who love going to the theatres and encouraging them to watch 'Goodbye' releasing on October 7 at an amazingly slashed price across India on the big screens.

'Goodbye', us a beautiful dramedy. It is helmed by Vikash Bahl.



The film has an accomplished cast consisting of Neena Gupta alongside Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, and Shivin Narang in supporting roles.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., 'GoodBye' is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7, 2022.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan Goodbye Film Movie Ticket Price Rashmika Mandanna Movie Release Date Bollywood Vikas Bahl India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Madhya Pradesh Village Garba: 5 Booked For Clash Over Women In Agar Malwa

Madhya Pradesh Village Garba: 5 Booked For Clash Over Women In Agar Malwa

Why Is FSN E-Commerce, Nykaa's Parent company, Issuing Bonus Shares?

Why Is FSN E-Commerce, Nykaa's Parent company, Issuing Bonus Shares?