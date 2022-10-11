Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Hiten Paintal Shares His Experience Of Being On The Sets Of ‘Satte Pe Satta’

Hiten Paintal speaks up about having fond memories of being on sets of ‘Satte Pe Satta’ with superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Big B celebrates his 80th birthday today.

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 2:55 pm

Hiten Paintal, whom we have seen in films like ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Dil Maange More’, ‘Muskurake Dekh Zara’, shares his earliest memory of Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday. Hiten is the son of veteran Hindi film actor Paintal, who has done films like ‘Satte Pe Satta’ and ‘Dostana’ with Amitabh Bachchan.

Talking about Big B, Hiten Paintal said, "Bachchan Sir has an incredible journey in the industry and one can learn a lot just by watching his films. On his 80th birthday, I just wish him good health and joy in life. When I look back, I must have been 1-2 years old. I was on the set of ‘Satte Pe Satta’ and I could hardly talk. I was in my mother’s lap and the moment I saw him I started shouting Amitabh Bachchan. Everyone was looking at me after they heard me shouting. I got to know this from my parents later on.”

"I would not visit many sets of dad’s films because going to school was important to us. Later on, when I started acting, I did an ad for a pen with Bachchan Sir and what a great experience I had with him. I was mesmerised by his personality and his baritone voice. You can’t stop laughing when you are around him,” concluded Hiten Paintal.

