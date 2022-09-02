Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Back On Sets Of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has tested negative for Covid after nine days in isolation, shared that he is now back on the sets of his popular quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan Instagram: @amitabhbachchan__

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 11:28 am

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has tested negative for Covid after nine days in isolation, shared that he is now back on the sets of his popular quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

The cine icon took to his blog and mentioned that he got late to write as he wanted to rest after the first day of work.

"Delayed because (I) wanted to rest the first day of work .. but am back on set for KBC and later shall expand .. expand .. as the Tumblr says when you wish to see the entire page .. hahaA ..

love and love," he wrote.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is the official Hindi adaptation of the 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' franchise. It has been hosted by Big B since its inception in 2000, except for during the third season, which was presented by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

On the acting front, Amitabh's upcoming film is 'Brahmastra', which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in 'Uunchaai', 'Good Bye' and 'Project K' starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan Covid Negative Isolation Quarantine Coronavirus COVID-19 Kaun Banega Crorepati Shah Rukh Khan
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ankur Bhatia To Star Opposite Shahid Kapoor In A Negative Role In Ali Abbas Zafar's Action-Thriller

Ankur Bhatia To Star Opposite Shahid Kapoor In A Negative Role In Ali Abbas Zafar's Action-Thriller

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout