Amit Trivedi Birthday Special: 7 Top Tracks Of The Singer To Listen On Loop

Amit Trivedi, an Indian singer, music director, composer and a lyricist, who works in the Indian film industry, celebrates his 45th birthday today (April 8). Debuting in the year 2008, he is now considered one of the best music composers in the Bollywood music industry. He had composed music for many films and today he stands with his own style of composition which is liked by many thus creating a huge fanbase.
1. ‘Dear Zindagi’
Released in the year 2016, this movie turns out to be one of the best of Amit Trivedi when it comes to music and composition. Amit has succeeded in creating a soundtrack for the film that turns out to be quirky, complex and the one that suits the coming-of-age theme. The track ‘Love you Zindagi’ has an amazing tune which is catchy and makes the listener sing along. This can be added to the list of highlights of Amit’s career.
2. ‘Naina Da Kya Kasoor’
Released in the year 2018, this album has the tune that make the audience emotional as the movie revolves around the life of a blind young man. This black comedy crime thriller has three amazing instrumental theme tracks which just blend with the film.
3. ‘Kedarnath’
This movie that was released in the year 2018 has some amazing songs. Amit’s intelligence in music is shown when he introduces his soundtrack with ‘Namo Namo’ and then with a captivating wedding song ‘Sweetheart’. Especially, ‘Qaafirana’ and ‘Namo Namo’ stand out to be fan favourites which rules the playlist of the people even today.
4. ‘Suno Aisha’
This song is from the film ‘Aisha’ which was released in the year 2010. Being a romantic comedy-drama, Amit’s composition of the soundtracks received positive reviews from many music critics. The album as a whole had some great songs which made people listen on loop. All the songs in this album were fresh, contemporary and much ahead of time which gained good reviews from the audience.
5. ‘Meethi Boliyaan’
Released in the year 2013, ‘Kai Po Che!’ was an album that won many awards and had more nominations. Amit gave a three-song soundtrack to this film which turned out to be a hit. The songs of this album received positive reviews which raised the level of Amit Trivedi. ‘Meethi Boliyaan’ song from this album stands as a great example of Amit’s unique style of music composition.
6. ‘London Thumakda’
Released in the year 2014, ‘Queen’ is a comedy drama film starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Amit’s unique style of music composition was shown in this film also. The album as a whole was doubtlessly fresh and was out-of-the-box. Amit Trivedi travelled to many European cities like Paris, Amsterdam and others in search of the inspiration for this album and created this masterpiece.
7. ‘Jhallah Wallah’
This song from the movie ‘Ishaqzaade’ which was released in the year 2012, turns to be one of the great songs of Amit Trivedi. The beauty of the song is raised more by the voice of the amazingly talented Shreya Kapoor. This track has mischief, sassiness and a unique style. And that is why it stands as one of the best examples of Amit’s work which shows his unique style and expertise in music composition.
Wishing the amazing music composer a very Happy Birthday!
Do let us know which of these songs are your favourite.