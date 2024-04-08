Amit Trivedi Birthday Special: 7 Top Tracks Of The Singer To Listen On Loop

Released in the year 2016, this movie turns out to be one of the best of Amit Trivedi when it comes to music and composition. Amit has succeeded in creating a soundtrack for the film that turns out to be quirky, complex and the one that suits the coming-of-age theme. The track ‘Love you Zindagi’ has an amazing tune which is catchy and makes the listener sing along. This can be added to the list of highlights of Amit’s career.