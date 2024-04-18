Amar Singh Chamkila’s First Wife Recalls Final Meeting With Her Him, Amarjot Kaur Two Days Before Their Murder

In a chat with YouTube channel Cine Punjabi, Gurmail revealed that Chamkila and Amarjot visited her, just two days before they died. She mentioned that she was making chapatis while Amarjot was chopping vegetables. At that time, she got an eerie feeling, and even shared it with her father-in-law, who said that he didn’t feel anything. Even Amarjot felt that something was wrong, and asked Gurmail, but she didn’t share her premonition with her.