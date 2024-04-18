Art & Entertainment

Amar Singh Chamkila’s First Wife Recalls Final Meeting With Her Him, Amarjot Kaur Two Days Before Their Murder

Amar Singh Chamkila's first wife, Gurmail Kaur, revealed that she felt that something bad was about to happen.

Amar Singh Chamkila’s First Wife Gurmail Kaur Speaks About The Late Singer
Amar Singh Chamkila, who was popularly known as the ‘Elvis of Punjab’, was killed at 27 years old by unknown assailants in Punjab. He was the highest record selling artist of his time, and he was slain when he was about to perform with his wife Amarjot Kaur.

Now Chamkila’s first wife Gurmail Kaur, in a recent interview, recalled her meeting Chamkila and Amarjot, a couple of few days before their death, and mentioned that she could foresee that something bad was about to happen.

In a chat with YouTube channel Cine Punjabi, Gurmail revealed that Chamkila and Amarjot visited her, just two days before they died. She mentioned that she was making chapatis while Amarjot was chopping vegetables. At that time, she got an eerie feeling, and even shared it with her father-in-law, who said that he didn’t feel anything. Even Amarjot felt that something was wrong, and asked Gurmail, but she didn’t share her premonition with her.

Further sharing how Chamkila’s death affected her financially, Gurmail said, “It was a very difficult time in my life,” adding that she even worked as a daily wage worker for Rs 5 per day. She mentioned that none of Chamkila’s well wishers and fans offered any help to them.

“I was so proud of him. He was so famous, I had nothing to worry about,” she said, while adding that despite marrying Amarjot, Chamkila fulfilled all his responsibilities towards her and her kids, and also bought them a piece of land. Chamkila and Gurmail had two daughters. 

Imtiaz Ali’s film based on the life of the late singer started streaming on Netflix from April 12. While Diljit Dosanjh stars in the titular role, Parineeti Chopra plays the part of Amarjot.

