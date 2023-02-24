Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Amanda Seyfriend Says Blake Lively Almost Played Her Iconic 'Mean Girls' Role

Home Art & Entertainment

Amanda Seyfriend Says Blake Lively Almost Played Her Iconic 'Mean Girls' Role

Actress Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost lost playing the iconic character Karen Smith in 2004's 'Mean Girls'.

Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 3:56 pm

Actress Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost lost playing the iconic character Karen Smith in 2004's 'Mean Girls'.

During a video interview with Vanity Fair published Wednesday, Seyfried, 37, said that she believes she was cast in the role because she "played that person in high school in order to stay out of the drama" before recalling the specifics of her audition, reports people.com.


"I'd first auditioned for Regina, and I'd flown out to L.A. for the first time with my mother. It was very exciting," Seyfried, who was 17 at the time, said of her first film role. "I met (Gretchen Wieners actress) Lacey Chabert for the first time, and Lindsay Lohan was in the room and Blake Lively was playing Karen, and then I was Regina."

"I flew home, and they were like, 'You know what, let's - we think you're more correct for Karen,' so I was like, 'Oh, God, okay, sure,' " she added of the casting process. 'Mean Girls' casting director Marci Liroff once told Cosmopolitan UK that while the production initially wanted Lively, who had not yet rose to fame for 2005's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, to play Karen, producer Lorne Michaels ultimately suggested casting Seyfried in the role.

"(Lively) came down to the final tests but, at some point, some of the filmmakers said to keep looking," Liroff said during a 2019 interview with the outlet.

"Amanda Seyfried had read for Regina and we really liked her but then Lorne suggested, 'Why don't we make her Karen?'"

Related stories

CCA2023: Amanda Seyfried Wins Best Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Emmy Awards 2022: Amanda Seyfried Crowned Best Lead Actress In A Limited Series Award

Amanda Seyfried Opens Up On Pressure Of Shooting Nude Scenes When She Was 19

Tags

Art & Entertainment Amanda Seyfried Blake Lively Mean Girls Karen Smith Regina George Gretchen Wieners Lacey Chabert Lindsay Lohan
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion