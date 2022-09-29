Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Amala Paul Flaunts Her Toned Hot Bod In Stylish Bikinis During Her Maldives Vacation – View Viral Pics

It's a full vacay mode for the ‘Cadaver’ actress, Amala Paul, as she recently shared a few photos on Instagram, giving all her fans a heart-pound about her Maldives trip.

Amala Paul
Amala Paul Instagram

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 5:37 pm

Amala Paul has taken the social media by storm with her latest pics from her beautiful far-from-work vacation. It's a full vacay mode for the ‘Cadaver’ actress as she recently shared a few photos on Instagram, giving all her fans a heart-pound.

She was seen enjoying her long-awaited vacation in the Maldives and we caught her looking absolutely stunning in various heat-raising outfits. She was seen wearing a woven white tube piece in some pictures, an off-white crochet top paired with denim shorts in a few and a mesmerizing orange piece in all others.

The pictures have gone viral all over social media. Check them out right here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

She took to Instagram to share a picture, captioning it - "Vacay Vibe." She shared another one and captioned it - "The beach is my therapist."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

She spares no chance to woo her fans with her gorgeous pictures and her social media comes as an endless scroll!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

Riding high on the success and critical acclaim of her latest thriller murder mystery 'Cadaver', the actress has now started shooting for Balaji Mohan's 'Kaadhal Konjam Thookala’ in London.

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Bollywood Actresses Actress Malayalam Actress Tamil Actress Telugu Actress Kannada Actress Amala Paul Mumbai Bombay India Maldives
1st T20I: India Aim To Start On A High Vs Proteas

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

