Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Aly Goni: A Person's Physical, Emotional, Mental Health Are All Connected, If One Suffers, The Other Two Suffer As Well

After the massive social media trend of World Health Day, many actors are speaking up about the importance of the same. Actor Aly Goni says physical, emotional and mental health are all related.

Aly Goni Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 5:42 pm

Recently World Health Day was celebrated all over, and it became a massive trend on social media. People from all walks of life have come up and spoken about the importance of healthy living, and a healthy lifestyle. Actor Aly Goni is among the many celebrities who have spoken up about health being an important aspect of everyone’s life, and not just for actors. He has spoken up about how one needs to maintain their physical, mental and emotional health altogether. He stressed that for a human to function properly all three need to be under control.

"Physical, mental, and emotional well-being are all important aspects of health. I believe that if you maintain good physical health, you will also maintain good mental and emotional health. I feel that a person's physical, emotional, and mental health are all connected and that if one suffers, the other two suffer as well. So, it's important that we look after all three," he said.

However, he stressed that physical health needs more awareness because of the unhealthy eating habits people follow these days. "I think physical health needs a lot of attention and it requires more awareness because our eating habits are wrong. I see the new generation enjoying outside food a lot when the best thing to do is to eat healthy food, have home-cooked meals," he said, adding that physical activities are important too.

"People must also take out time for physical activities, and they will definitely see a significant change in their body. My body is built in such a way that I can gain 5-10 kilograms in a month, but instead of crying about it, I work on it. I get upset, too, but I don't let my emotions get in the way of my desire to improve myself and lose weight. That is my power, and I believe that everyone has it; all you have to do is work on it," he said.

The ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actor disagrees that costly gym membership and eating organic food is needed to stay fit, and said, "I have been going to the gym in my building for the past four months and it's absolutely free of cost. I can easily go outside but when I am getting a well-functioning gym just at my doorstep then why go out. Also, if people are really spending a lot on gym membership, then they must utilize it. They should be determined and consistent otherwise it will be a waste."

Goni calls the pandemic an "eye-opener" and stressed that it has changed the way people look at their health. He added, "It's not just their health that people have started taking seriously but I see people spending so much time with their family and friends. And I hope it stays like that."

