Always Wanted To Kind Of Sink In Slow Motion And Dance: Rohit Saraf On 'Ishq Vishq Rebound'

The actor said he has been a fan of the genre, especially for the light-hearted nature of romantic comedies. "We need rom-coms, we need life and we need love in our country right now. I hope what we've done does resonate with the Indian lovers again... I was lucky enough to do it right now. I love to see beautiful songs and dance. I love to see the heartbreak. And we've been really lucky to have a film like this," the actor said.