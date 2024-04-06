Alizeh Agnihotri On ‘Farrey’: What Is The Point Of Having The Privilege Of Choice And Then Making Safe Choices?

On her Instagram highlights, Alizeh Agnihotri wrote, “In 2021, I spent over 6 months in Delhi trying to get closer to my character. In hindsight, I'm actually very grateful for the time. I had the opportunity to prepare well, and that has been the biggest privilege. No one could understand why we wanted to make this film. The number of times we heard "who is the hero?", the number of times we heard "play it safe", the number of times we heard "it's too risky", made us want to make this film even more. How are you going to make a change if you aren't willing to take a risk? What is the point of having the privilege of choice and then making safe choices? We started shooting in August 2022 and wrapped the film 60 days later. NOW (another 4 months later), the reason why I'm boring you with the story of my life is for all the people who missed it in the theatres, for all the supporters and skeptics, for all the ones that waited for the reviews to decide if it's worth their time, for all of you who said "this film should've released on OTT”, Mark your calendars, take the night off, get some good company and watch the world digital premier of Farrey on Zee5.”