Alizeh Agnihotri On ‘Farrey’: What Is The Point Of Having The Privilege Of Choice And Then Making Safe Choices?

After a long wait, ‘Farrey’ was finally released on OTT this week. The film had created a huge buzz around itself when it had released in theatres last year as it was Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut movie. The film didn’t do much at the ticket windows. However, when the film released on OTT, it has managed to garner a great response from the audiences.
Alizeh Agnihotri recently took to her Instagram to meticulously document her extraordinary journey from the project’s inception to its completion. She recounted the moment Atul Agnihotri and Nikhil Namit stumbled upon the intriguing story that eventually became ‘Farrey’. Alizeh highlighted how they were very keen on acquiring this project, but they faced several challenges. However, Atul Agnihotri and Nikhil Namit were lucky enough to get this project.
Advertisement
Reflecting on the hurdles faced during pre-production in 2021, Alizeh Agnihotri revealed spending over 6 months honing her character’s psyche. Amidst skepticism and discouragement from critics questioning the absence of a male lead or the perceived riskiness of the project, Alizeh Agnihotri remained resolute in her conviction to challenge conventions and push boundaries. “How can we expect to enact change if we’re not willing to take risks?” she pondered, highlighting the necessity of daring choices in an industry often inclined towards safe bets.
Advertisement
On her Instagram highlights, Alizeh Agnihotri wrote, “In 2021, I spent over 6 months in Delhi trying to get closer to my character. In hindsight, I'm actually very grateful for the time. I had the opportunity to prepare well, and that has been the biggest privilege. No one could understand why we wanted to make this film. The number of times we heard "who is the hero?", the number of times we heard "play it safe", the number of times we heard "it's too risky", made us want to make this film even more. How are you going to make a change if you aren't willing to take a risk? What is the point of having the privilege of choice and then making safe choices? We started shooting in August 2022 and wrapped the film 60 days later. NOW (another 4 months later), the reason why I'm boring you with the story of my life is for all the people who missed it in the theatres, for all the supporters and skeptics, for all the ones that waited for the reviews to decide if it's worth their time, for all of you who said "this film should've released on OTT”, Mark your calendars, take the night off, get some good company and watch the world digital premier of Farrey on Zee5.”
Well, the film has been garnering a great response on OTT, even though reviews still aren’t that great. What’s interesting is that Alizeh Agnihotri decided to take the route lesser taken by star kids to make their debut in films. It’s wonderful to see that she chose an unconventional project to mark her entry to films.
Have you seen ‘Farrey’ yet? Did you like it or hate it? Share your thoughts with us.