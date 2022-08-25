Alia Bhatt Reveals How She Ended Up Being A Part Of Gal Gadot-Starrer ‘Heart Of Stone’

Alia Bhatt has had a fabulous 2022 so far. Apart from tying the knot with her longtime beau Ranbir Kapoor, the actress has managed to impress everyone with her professional work. She has wrapped up three releases this year. All of them, be it ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’ or the recently released Netflix film ‘Darlings’, have received rave reviews.

Not just that, the actress is also part of Hollywood project ‘Heart of Stone’, starring Gal Gadot. The Netflix project marks Alia’s international debut, and now in a recent interview, she opened up on how she came to be a part of the film.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Alia recalled how her team had sent her the script to ‘Heart of Stone’. After going through the script, she ended up meeting with the film’s director, Tom Harper, via Zoom, and even marveled at the thought that she was able to meet the director via video conferencing, rather than visiting him abroad in person.

Further revealing how Gal’s involvement in the Tom Harper directorial was her driving force to say yes to ‘Heart of Stone’, Alia said, “I heard that Gal Gadot was going to be starring in it and was also producing it, which I was extremely excited about because I am such a huge admirer of her work and just the person, the force that she is.”

Earlier too, in an interview with Filmfare, Alia had talked about how Gal had been supportive to her during the shoot and opened up about how comfortable the cast and crew of the film had made her during her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in the Ayan Mukerji directorial, ‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’, which co-stars her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The highly-anticipated film is slated for release on September 9.