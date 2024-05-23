Alia Bhatt Reacts To Trolls Shaming Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone, Fans Appreciate Her 'Supportive' Gesture

Even fans of the actress are heaping praise on the ‘Raazi’ actress’ “supportive” behaviour. One wrote, “After the hate Alia got, I can see her empathising with DP (everyone sympathises but Alia went through the speculations too, so can personally relate).” Another one said, “Yes, this is the time they need to be supportive! It’s just too personal to stoop at this level and interfere. Opinions by strangers on herself is the last thing she needs right now. Hope the baby and mama and dad are all okay and living every moment.” Another chimed in, “So true!! People are so quick to give worthless opinions on women’s bodies like mind your own business???”