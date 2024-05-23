Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Reacts To Trolls Shaming Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone, Fans Appreciate Her 'Supportive' Gesture

Deepika Padukone stepped out on Monday to cast her vote, but instead of being praised for fulfilling her civic duty, she was met with derogatory comments about her body and her baby bump.

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone Photo: X
Since announcing her pregnancy earlier this year, Deepika Padukone has faced significant negativity on social media. Now, fellow actress Alia Bhatt has stepped forward to support the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress and has vehemently responded to the trolls who are shaming the expectant mother.

The actress, who is expecting her first child with actor-husband Ranveer Singh, ventured out to cast her vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Mumbai on May 20. Unfortunately, instead of praising her for doing civic duty, a segment of netizens made derogatory comments about her body and even questioned whether or not she’s really pregnant.

Amid the ongoing trolling on social media, a senior journalist, Faye D’Souza, penned strong words on her official social media account. She wrote, “Dear Social Media, Deepika Padukone stepped out to do her democratic duty and vote. She did not ask for your feedback on her body or her pregnancy. You have no right to comment on any aspect of her life. Stop it. Behave.”

This very post was quickly liked by Alia Bhatt. In fact, Alia’s sisters, Pooja and Shaheen, as well as her mother, Soni Razdan, have liked the post too.

Faye DSouzas Post
Faye D'Souza's Post Photo: Reddit
Not only Bhatt, but also Sonakshi Sinha, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar, Nimrit Kaur, Shibani Akhtar, Prajakta Koli, and a lot of celebrities liked the post.

Faye DSouzas Post
Faye D'Souza's Post Photo: Reddit
Netizens took to the comments section to agree with the journalist’s words. Actress Shruti Seth wrote, “Luckily @deepikapadukone is too busy taking over the world to give a damn! She’s walking all over their damn opinions.” TV star Tina Datta said, “Exactly! People have lost it.” Actress Aahana Kumra also commented, “Good on you Faye.” Many other entrepreneurs and social media influencers also came out in support of Faye’s words.

Even fans of the actress are heaping praise on the ‘Raazi’ actress’ “supportive” behaviour. One wrote, “After the hate Alia got, I can see her empathising with DP (everyone sympathises but Alia went through the speculations too, so can personally relate).” Another one said, “Yes, this is the time they need to be supportive! It’s just too personal to stoop at this level and interfere. Opinions by strangers on herself is the last thing she needs right now. Hope the baby and mama and dad are all okay and living every moment.” Another chimed in, “So true!! People are so quick to give worthless opinions on women’s bodies like mind your own business???”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently in her second trimester, and her first baby is due September 2024.

