Ali Fazal is known for turning heads with the scripts he chooses and the rawness he brings to the table with every role he portrays. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a throwback picture with acclaimed Hollywood actor and producer Robert De Niro. He shared the picture and talked about the fanboy moment he had when he met the actor.
Taking to his Instagram, Ali Fazal shared a picture with Robert De Niro. The ‘Khufiya’ actor is seen sitting next to De Niro. The ‘Taxi Driver’ actor is seen signing and writing something in a notebook. He is seen in a dark coat and pants, while Fazal is seen in a printed collared shirt. He recalled that Dia Mirza took him to meet the actor and how grateful he was for the opportunity.
Fazal shared the throwback picture and wrote, “#Throwback to the 1st time I met him. God, I remember how you @diamirzaofficial took me there.. can’t thank you enough. I was too shy to ever step into a room to take autographs and photos with people I admire. I still am socially very awkward when I have to play myself. Lol. But to Greatness and its infections.”
The post has fetched over 35K likes in three hours. Dia Mirza commented on the post with a heart and tiger emoji. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “But De Niro is god, I would have fainted :,)” A second fan said, “Woow what an honour.” A third fan commented, “I totally know the feeling that you might have had that time Ali bro … it was the same feeling that I was having when I met you for the first time brother.”
Fazal was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s spy movie, ‘Khufiya.’ He is ready to impress the audience with his performance in the highly awaited project, ‘Lahore 1947’, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.