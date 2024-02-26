The post has fetched over 35K likes in three hours. Dia Mirza commented on the post with a heart and tiger emoji. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “But De Niro is god, I would have fainted :,)” A second fan said, “Woow what an honour.” A third fan commented, “I totally know the feeling that you might have had that time Ali bro … it was the same feeling that I was having when I met you for the first time brother.”