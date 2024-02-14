The plot centres on a 16-year-old girl navigating the challenges of adolescence within the confines of a boarding school. The stellar cast includes Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati, Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiron in pivotal roles.

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are thrilled to announce that their maiden production, 'Girls Will Be Girls', has been chosen for the South By Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival .

The festival will be held in Austin, Texas, from March 8 to 17, 2024.