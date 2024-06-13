Ali Fazal Explains How He Approached His Character Guddu Pandit in ‘Mirzapur’

The actor shared that the role has taken a lot out of him, and it’s something that he will always cherish. "It is a world I don't belong to, a character I don't belong to, but I have tried to make sense of it with an analytical approach. I study the way they write, the way they think, and the way they interact with people in those areas. And of course, kahaniyan, kahaniyan hain, they can be told in any perspective," he continued. For Ali, the rest of it has been the icing on the cake. Guddu is a bodybuilder, there is a manicness and madness associated with the character. The actor further mentioned, "These are the effects of the core traumas that this person has been through. To be able to have so much compassion that I wanted to achieve through playing this part, and also for the audiences to see what a person in that situation can go through, or maybe in any other situation, it can be endless situations in a story."