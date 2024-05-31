Ali Asgar On Reuniting With Kapil Sharma On His Netflix Show: Don't Know About The Future

Nonetheless, he hopes to invite his friends from The Kapil Sharma Show on his chat show ‘Chuddy Buddy’, considering Krushna Abhishek-Sudesh Lehari, Kiku Sharda-Rajiv Thakur, are all friends. Ali said, “In future, we will plan, and if their availability and our requirements for the show match, we would love to welcome them on our show. It will also depend on the availability as they are also working. Ye koi dabav waala show nahi hai, agar unki availability hui and woh aane ke liye tayar hogaye toh (This is not a show that operates on pressure, if they are available and ready to come then) definitely why not?"