Art & Entertainment

Ali Asgar On Reuniting With Kapil Sharma On His Netflix Show: Don't Know About The Future

Ali Asgar said that he would like to invite his friends from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ on his chat show ‘Chuddy Buddy’.

Google
Ali Asgar With Kapil Sharma Photo: Google
info_icon

Actor Ali Asgar was part of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for a long time and he appeared as the characters ‘Nani’ and ‘Dadi'. However, Ali exited Kapil’s popular comedy show, in 2017, and had cited ‘creative differences’ as the reason.

Now since Kapil is back with his comedy show, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, on Netflix, Ali was asked if he would reunite with Kapil Sharma and the team. To which, he told ETimes that he has now been able to watch it yet since he has been "travelling a lot off late, working on a few films and will go on a long tour." Ali further called the show’s crew as "one of the best teams”, which means the “show will be really good." 

As for reuniting with Kapil Sharma, Ali said, "Ye toh audience ka pyaar hai (This is audience's love) that they still keep writing that they want to see me back on the show. I'm thankful to God, and the audience for liking my work. Main Kapil ka bhi shukarguzar hoon ke main aise ek show ka hisaa raha, jisse abhi main nahi hoon phir bhi itna pyaar mujhe milta hai (I'm thankful to Kapil that I was part of such a show, which I'm not now, yet I receive so much love), thank you audience. I don't know about the future, but right now, I'm busy with my chat show, Chaddi Buddy. This buddy (Baktiyar Irani) doesn't leave me."

Nonetheless, he hopes to invite his friends from The Kapil Sharma Show on his chat show ‘Chuddy Buddy’, considering Krushna Abhishek-Sudesh Lehari, Kiku Sharda-Rajiv Thakur, are all friends. Ali said, “In future, we will plan, and if their availability and our requirements for the show match, we would love to welcome them on our show. It will also depend on the availability as they are also working. Ye koi dabav waala show nahi hai, agar unki availability hui and woh aane ke liye tayar hogaye toh (This is not a show that operates on pressure, if they are available and ready to come then) definitely why not?"

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Ireland Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up: Dasun Shanaka Stars In SL's 41-Run Win In Florida
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs
  3. Afghanistan Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Warm-Up: Gulbadin Naib's All-Round Brilliance Seals The Deal For Rashid And Co
  4. Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Carlo Ancelotti Confirms Thibaut Courtois Will Start At Wembley
  5. T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Spends Quality Time With NBA Trophy In New York Ahead Of India's Warm-Up Fixture
World News
  1. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  2. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
  3. Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Case, Truth Social Shares Drop By 9% After Verdict
  4. Germany: Man Stabs Policeman, Others At Far Right Event In Mannheim; Gets Shot By Cops
  5. Miss Universe Faces Scrutiny After Leaked Video. Can Diverse Contestants Ever Win?
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs