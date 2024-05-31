Ali Asgar On Reuniting With Kapil Sharma On His Netflix Show: Don't Know About The Future

Actor Ali Asgar was part of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for a long time and he appeared as the characters ‘Nani’ and ‘Dadi'. However, Ali exited Kapil’s popular comedy show, in 2017, and had cited ‘creative differences’ as the reason.
Now since Kapil is back with his comedy show, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, on Netflix, Ali was asked if he would reunite with Kapil Sharma and the team. To which, he told ETimes that he has now been able to watch it yet since he has been "travelling a lot off late, working on a few films and will go on a long tour." Ali further called the show’s crew as "one of the best teams”, which means the “show will be really good."
As for reuniting with Kapil Sharma, Ali said, "Ye toh audience ka pyaar hai (This is audience's love) that they still keep writing that they want to see me back on the show. I'm thankful to God, and the audience for liking my work. Main Kapil ka bhi shukarguzar hoon ke main aise ek show ka hisaa raha, jisse abhi main nahi hoon phir bhi itna pyaar mujhe milta hai (I'm thankful to Kapil that I was part of such a show, which I'm not now, yet I receive so much love), thank you audience. I don't know about the future, but right now, I'm busy with my chat show, Chaddi Buddy. This buddy (Baktiyar Irani) doesn't leave me."
Nonetheless, he hopes to invite his friends from The Kapil Sharma Show on his chat show ‘Chuddy Buddy’, considering Krushna Abhishek-Sudesh Lehari, Kiku Sharda-Rajiv Thakur, are all friends. Ali said, “In future, we will plan, and if their availability and our requirements for the show match, we would love to welcome them on our show. It will also depend on the availability as they are also working. Ye koi dabav waala show nahi hai, agar unki availability hui and woh aane ke liye tayar hogaye toh (This is not a show that operates on pressure, if they are available and ready to come then) definitely why not?"