The 26-year-old actress also said that till today they are great friends. Alaya also revealed her mom even attended her dad's second marriage. She is also extremely close to her step-mom and shares a great bond with her step-brother. "My half-brother, who I even hate calling half-brother because he is my brother, we have the same dad, different moms, is like a piece of my heart, my child. So I can't imagine a life where my parents had stayed together," said Alaya.