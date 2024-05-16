Art & Entertainment

Alaya F Opens Up About Her Parents' Divorce, Says Her Mom Pooja Bedi Attended Her Father's 'Second Marriage'

Alaya said in her head divorce was not a bad thing as her parents handled it "beautifully".

Alaya F on her parents' divorce
Actress Alaya F, the daughter of Pooja Bedi and businessman Farhan Furniturewala, and granddaughter of Kabir Bedi, in a recent interview, opened up about her parents' divorce. She said in her head it was not a bad thing as her parents handled it "beautifully".

Alaya F told Bollywood Bubble, "My parents were going their separate ways, but I would see them all the time, they were very, very friendly with each other also".

The 26-year-old actress also said that till today they are great friends. Alaya also revealed her mom even attended her dad's second marriage. She is also extremely close to her step-mom and shares a great bond with her step-brother. "My half-brother, who I even hate calling half-brother because he is my brother, we have the same dad, different moms, is like a piece of my heart, my child. So I can't imagine a life where my parents had stayed together," said Alaya.

She continued, "In my head, divorce was never really a bad thing because my parents handled their divorce so beautifully. When my other friend was gong through something similar, I didn't think it was a big deal. I was like, 'Yeah, it will be good for you, it will be great for your family', because that's generally how I thought about divorce'' and added that her mom and step-mom are also very good friends.

Alaya F And Pooja Bedi
Alaya F And Pooja Bedi Photo: Instagram
For the unversed, Pooja and Farhan tied the knot in 1994 and got divorced in 2003. The former has been engaged to Maneck Contractor since 2019.

On the professional front, Alaya was recently seen in 'Srikanth' which had Rajkummar Rao as the lead. The movie has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Prior to that she was seen in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The movie tanked at the box office.

