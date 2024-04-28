Alaya F On Box Office Failure Of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Happy That I Received Visibility, Let People Send Hate

Rising actress Alaya F recently starred in the larger-than-life action genre with ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ In the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film, she played the character of an IT specialist. The film, which has been touted as one of the most expensive films to hit silver screens this year, earned about Rs 15 crore at global box office collection on the first day. It also received scathing reviews and a mixed response from the audience upon its release. Eventually, its performance was deemed underwhelming.
Now, the actress, in a conversation with News18, shed light on the underperformance of the actioner film. While she is not all that affected by the box office performance, she always knew that a commercial potboiler, such as this film, wouldn’t be one to impress the critics. “It didn’t bother me because I feel that I got a lot from the film. I managed to reach a new audience who perhaps didn’t know of me. When you’re making a film of that scale and an action masala one at that, the reviews aren’t going to be all about critical acclaim,” she said.
Advertisement
Part of her unfazed attitude towards this also stemmed from her understanding that the audience and their preferences cannot be twisted and turned. She further stated, “The main review for a film like this will always come from the audience. It received a mixed reaction from the audience and I can’t tell them what they should watch and what they shouldn’t.”
Refusing to let this affect her, the 26-year-old actress focused on positivity and stated, “I was just happy that I received visibility. Let people send me some hate and get angry (laughs). That also works. And anyway, the fact remains that every film has its own journey and fate.”
Advertisement
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ was released on April 11. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy in significant roles.
Meanwhile, Alaya F will next be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in ‘Srikanth,’ which is slated to release on May 10.